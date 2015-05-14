Point Roberts Marina sold to investment group

A group of Asian investors has purchased the Point Roberts Marina and former owner Steve MacKay is confident they are ready and able “to take the marina to a new level.”

Representing the buyers, local developer Wayne Knowles would not disclose the terms of the sale but confirmed the May 11, 2015 sale of the marina to Boundary Bay Investments LLC. The Washington Secretary of State does not list governing persons for the corporation. The registered agent listed is PTSGE Corp, a legal firm representing a number of Washington corporations, perhaps most notable as the former agents for Microsoft Corporation.

MacKay said he has been looking for ways to “bring in those with not only resources but a vision” to develop the marina and its properties into “the finest West Coast port for traveling and living.”

After turning down offers from several potential buyers who were primarily interested in the marina as a “holding property,” MacKay said the new owners, already involved in the “sporting industry,” approached him and he was “intrigued by their vision.” After several months traveling to the new owners’ homes and businesses in Asia he returned home convinced he had found the right buyer.

“This transaction is good news for both the marina and Point Roberts,” MacKay said. “It is time to take the marina and surrounding lands to a new level and the new owners certainly have the ability and resources to achieve this goal.”

MacKay said he and his wife Meagan would continue to own and operate the Pier Restaurant and will be adding a new wine and tapas space, “Top of the Pier” this summer.

Knowles said he will be “spearheading the refurbishment of the marina.”