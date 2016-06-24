Taxpayers’ association AGM features Vicki Huntington

The Point Roberts Taxpayers’ Association will welcome Vicki Huntington, member of the legislative assembly for South Delta, as the keynote speaker at its annual general meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27 in the banquet room above the Compass Rose restaurant at the Point Roberts Marina, with the social hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the keynote speech to follow at 6 p.m.

“She was very supportive of the Coalition to Stop the Towers and she has expressed an interest in having a continued cross-border relationship on issues that Tsawwassen and Point Roberts share,” said association board member Mark Robbins about selecting Huntington as this year’s speaker.

Following the keynote speaker there will be a report on the association’s activities over the last year and election of officers. Three regular positions on the board and four alternate positions are up for election.