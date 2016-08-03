Trinity music camp performs “God with a Capital G!”

P1020069
P1020068
P1020062
P1020060
P1020056
P1020043
P1020029
Trinity Church summer music camp gave a fun and entertaining performance of God with a Capital G!, based on the story of Elijah, July 31 on the church lawn.
In its ninth year, the free weeklong camp, made possible by donations received from the Trinity Concert Series, provides many opportunities for children and teenagers to sing, dance and play musical instruments. The performers did a great job under the direction of Natasha Neufeld.
Leave a Reply