Trinity music camp performs “God with a Capital G!”

August 3, 2016
Trinity Church summer music camp gave a fun and entertaining performance of God with a Capital G!, based on the story of Elijah, July 31 on the church lawn.

In its ninth year, the free weeklong camp, made possible by donations received from the Trinity Concert Series, provides many opportunities for children and teenagers to sing, dance and play musical instruments. The performers did a great job under the direction of Natasha Neufeld.

