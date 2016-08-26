Church News September 2016

By Gina Gaudet

While walking the trails at Lily Point, I reflect on the words of Jesus found in Matthew and Luke, which are sometimes described as “teachings on anxiety.”

“Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they neither toil nor spin, yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these.”

This passage invites us into a restful, easy relationship with our creator, trusting in divine providence over the fruits of our labors. These ideas come to us in another form:

“Look at the optimism of Nature. Nothing can stop it. Only the ego makes humans pessimistic, and this causes suffering.” (Amma)

We go into nature for many reasons; it calms us, refreshes us, inspires us; it can relieve our suffering and bring us peace. Perhaps, more than sense perceptions, or lack of noise and busyness, consider that it is the utter lack of ego in the natural world that brings us the peace that we seek.

Trees have no ego investment in their size, nor do the flowers in their beauty, nor the blackberries in their juiciness. They just are. They not only remind us of the power of pure and simple presence in the great scheme of things, they also invite us to join them in the freedom of

egoless being.

So the next time you enter the forest or wander at the edge of the ocean, consider that you are entering an “ego-free zone” and feel the embrace of the peace that it offers.

The Power of Music: These lively, inspiring events include live concert footage on video, followed by food, fellowship and discussion. They are hosted by Fred Culbert on the third Saturday of the month at 7:30 p.m. in the Trinity sanctuary. Our fall lineup looks like this:

September 17: Johnny Cash “In Concert.” This is a tribute concert with performances by Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Chris Isaac, Kris Kristofferson, Lyle Lovett and many more.

October 15: Andre Rieu, live in concert in Tuscany.

November 19: Bruce Springsteen tribute concert (more details to come).

Youth Philosopher’s Café: Saturday, September 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m. An evening of thought-provoking conversation, homemade baked goods, hot beverages and atmospheric guitar music. No previous philosophy experience necessary!

Trinity Concert Schedule: December 10, 7 p.m., featuring Elizabeth McBurney (flute) and Tony Chotem (classical guitar). This professional duo will be gifting us with music to remember forever. A reception in the parish hall will follow.