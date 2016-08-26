Cottages at Seabright Farm moves toward construction

The Cottages at Seabright Farm received its final plat approval by Whatcom County on August 8, meaning individual lots have been recorded as separate legal parcels. The development now has the ability to close lot sales with owners being then free to obtain building permits and begin construction.

According to a press release issued by the Orca Shores partnership, a number of lots are either “already reserved or contracted for immediate sale, and on those, we will be able to move rapidly towards the start of cottage construction.”

All lots are fully serviced with all utilities including water, septic, electrical and DSL internet service. Developers have built a community greenhouse and gardens, community barn and social center, kids playground, outdoor fire pits and walkways. In the works are a sports field, ball court, heated pool and spa area, picnic grounds and outdoor kitchen facilities.

Display homes are open to view Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment.