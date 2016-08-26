Deltaport expansion to hold review of environmental impacts

The review of the environmental impact statement (EIS) for the proposed second container terminal at Roberts Bank will continue with a second “orientation session” before members of the independent review panel established by the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (CEAA) and open to the public.

At the first orientation session on June 28, available to watch online at bit.ly/2bD0tTD, federal and provincial agencies, the proponent and experts who have reviewed the projects outlined their roles and responsibilities in the review process.

At 9 a.m. on September 16, at Simon Fraser University’s Segal building, 500 Granville Street, Vancouver, room 1200-1500, the Tsawwassen First Nation and local municipalities will provide information. There will also be a presentation about Canada’s marine safety system and the project proponent will deliver a presentation on the container terminal industry. Members of the review panel and the public will not have an opportunity to comment, but comments and questions can be submitted via email to panel.RBT2@ceaa.gc.ca until October 14.

“The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority proposes the construction and operation of a new three-berth marine container terminal located at Roberts Bank in Delta, British Columbia,” the CEAA website states. “The Project would be located next to the existing Deltaport and Westshore Terminals. The environmental assessment includes a consideration of the proposed Project and of marine shipping associated with the Project.”

The new terminal would double Deltaport’s container capacity. Information on the project proposal can be found at robertsbankterminal2.com. That site also has links to the full environmental impact statement and an executive summary.

Information on the environmental review process, and the opportunity to be added to a distribution list and receive notification of future proceedings, is available at bit.ly/2bD107J.