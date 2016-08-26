Dollars for Scholars looking for board members

By Meg Olson

The local chapter of Dollars for Scholars is looking for volunteers to help administer their scholarship program.

“The current board is comprised of members who are very thinly stretched,” which makes it difficult to find times to meet and take care of chapter business, such as awarding scholarships and ensuring funds are raised for next year’s awards,” said current board member Linda Hughes. “We need help,” Hughes said.

The local Dollars for Scholars organization has operated for over a dozen years, awarding more than $120,000 in scholarships to community members pursuing post-secondary education.

The chapter is accredited by Scholarship America, through which scholarship seekers can apply online. Board members evaluate applicants and award scholarships, coordinate fundraising and organize community outreach.

To volunteer, contact Hughes at usranch@pointroberts.net.