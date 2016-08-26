Letters to the Editor: September 2016

The Editor:

An unfortunate accident occurred on Sunday and I wish to thank Tamra and staff from the Saltwater Cafe for her quick response, and then fire chief Carleton, John Shields, Christi and the whole team for their quick and awesome response.

I am deeply grateful .

Jana Walker

Point Roberts

The Editor:

“Why are you going to the Point? There’s nothing there!” said the U.S. border guard. Interesting!

My wife and I will be celebrating our 50th and we thought we would drive down and visit some old haunts, i.e. the Reef and Breakers. Lots of memories from the past. We drove past the Reef and Breakers with memories of long-past dancing and fun. We drove by the marina and marveled at all the new homes and development in this truly wonderful oasis by the sea that is so close to home. We traveled up and walked around Lily Point Park and looked out over the strait and the beauty of Mt. Baker and the surrounding islands.

We then went to the Reef and sat out on their patio and had the best burger we’ve had in awhile as we inhaled the fresh sea air and enjoyed the life by the sea. We then went to your International Market and worked our way over to the golf course where we plan to return sometime soon.

The border guard sold us short. There is much to see and do at the Point. We plan to rent a cabin on the “Big Day” in October and look forward to walking the trails and biking and just kicking back and thanking the Good Lord for all he has done for us – the life we’ve had together and the places we’ve been.

Point Roberts is one of our very special places we’ve been and are coming back again soon. There’s nothing there, eh? The young border guard will hopefully read this and change his mind, especially as he accumulates memories of his own. The Point is one of the best!

RJ Rick Pearson

Coquitlam, B.C.

The Editor:

Can you believe the 2016-2017 school year is just about to begin?

Keep your eyes out for some deals, as stores are starting to have their school supply sales and the family service center would benefit greatly from donations of school supplies to ensure all the students in need who qualify are provided with necessary supplies.

The Blaine school district family service center is already anticipating an increase this year in the number of low-income and homeless students that will be provided with school supplies and backpacks.

The Blaine school district family service center serves low-income (on free or reduced lunch) and homeless students who attend Blaine schools. The service center provides many direct services, and one of the largest is school supplies that are provided to students in need.

Last year more than 300 low-income students were provided with basic school supplies during the first few days of school.

Supplies that are desperately needed this year are: glue sticks, spiral notebooks (both wide- and college-ruled), pencil pouches, pencil boxes, highlighters, six- or eight-tab dividers (for three-ring binders), scissors, markers (thick or thin) and backpacks – lots and lots of backpacks.

Although these are the supplies that are in the greatest need now, we gladly will accept any and all school supply donations.

Donated supplies can be dropped off at the Blaine school district office, 765 H Street, during regular business hours, Monday–Friday 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

If you would like to donate money for supplies you can either drop it off at the district office or mail it to: Jessie Burton, Family Service Center, Blaine School District, 765 H Street, Blaine, WA 98230. All donations of goods and monies are tax deductible.

The school supply distribution for the 2016-2017 school year will be on Friday, August 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the family service center, located behind the old middle school gym, blue door is facing Blaine Elementary School.

Thanks so much! For more information please contact the family service center at jburton@webmail.blainesd.org.

Jessie Burton, Family Service Center

Blaine School District