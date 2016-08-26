Library Quick Picks September 2016

Bestsellers:

Winter Storms – Elin Hilderbrand

The Whistler – John Grisham

Precious and Grace – Alexander McCall Smith

The Girl from Venice – Martin Cruz Smith

Movies:

Indigo – Neale Walsch, Meghan McCandless

Maggie’s Plan – Greta Gerwig, Ethan Hawke

Gallows Road – Kevin Sorbo, Ernie Hudson

Roots – Chad Coleman, Laurence Fishburne

Music:

Bury Me in My Boots – Cadillac Three

Coming Home – O’Connor Band

Mighty – Kristene DiMarco

Home of the Strange – Young the Giant

Teens:

American Ace – Marilyn Nelson

Shade Me – Jennifer Brown

More Happy Than Not – Adam Silvera

Kids:

Tell Me a Tattoo Story – Alison McGhee, Eliza Wheeler

The Wolf’s Boy – Susan Williams Beckhorn

The Trouble with Ant – Claudia Mills, Katie Kath

Hours:

Tuesday 1–7 p.m.

Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

wcls.org