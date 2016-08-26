School district passes 2016/17 budget

Blaine school district board of directors passed a budget for the 2016/2017 school year at its August 22 meeting.

The budget anticipates that the district will start the school year with $2,433,044 in its general fund and end it with $1,861,516, a difference of $571,528.

The district will collect $26.69 million and spend $27.26 million. General fund revenue comes mostly from state funds, but also local property taxes and federal grants and funds.

Projected revenues and expenditures both increased by a little more than $1 million from the 2015/2016 budget. Much of that is due to state-mandated full-day kindergarten, which starts this year. School district’s throughout Washington get extra state money to implement all day kindergarten, but it will also have significant costs in terms of extra staff hours and curriculum and transportation costs.

School district finance director Amber Porter said extra state funds for full-day kindergarten will roughly cover the district’s costs for adding the program.

The district is also reducing costs to students and families for participating in sports programs and for school supplies, Porter said.