Senior’s Point September 2016

Open 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Wednesdays and Fridays

9 a.m.: Pool, coffee and snacks.

Noon: Hot lunch

1 p.m.: Wednesdays, Bridge

Fridays, cards and games

Friday, September 2: Chicken cordon bleu, scalloped potatoes, Caribbean vegetables, spinach salad and coconut fruit salad.

Wednesday, September 7: Ravioli with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, garden salad and fruit.

Friday, September 9: Baked fish, roasted yam, green beans, garden salad and fruit.

Wednesday, September 14: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli florets, garden salad and fruit

cocktail.

Friday, September 16: Sweet and sour meatballs over rice, Asian vegetables, garden salad and fruit.

Wednesday, September 21: Ham and pineapple, garlic dill potatoes, Caribbean vegetables, garden salad and fruit.

Friday, September 23: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, peas and carrots and fresh melon.

Wednesday, September 28: Beef stroganoff with pasta, steamed broccoli, garden salad and fruit.

Friday, September 30: Shrimp fettuccini, Italian vegetables, Caesar salad and fruit.

Gluten free entree available upon request. Entree salad available daily.