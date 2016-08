Sheriff’s Reports August 2016

July 23, 6:25 a.m.: Drunk, McLaren Rd.

July 25, 5 p.m.: Drugs on Tyee Drive.

July 27, 4:38 p.m.: Assault simple cold call on Tyee Drive.

July 27, 5:46 p.m.: Serve warrant on Tyee Drive. Point Roberts man, 27, arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction.

July 29, 4:56 p.m.: Mental on Province Road.

July 30, 8:11 a.m.: Hazard on Churchill Drive.

July 30, 5:52 p.m.: Serve warrant on Tyee Dr.

July 31, 12:32 p.m.: Vandalism on Holiday Ln.

August 1, 6:11 a.m.: Alarm audible on Gulf Road.

August 1, 8:51 p.m.: Assault simple on McLaren Road.

August 2, 1:57 p.m.: Domestic physical cold call on Claire Lane. Point Roberts man arrested and cited for assault fourth degree.

August 3, 6:17 p.m.: Theft cold call on Roosevelt Way.

August 4, 3:47 p.m.: Assist citizen on Claire Ln.

August 5, 10:31 a.m.: Assault aggravated cold call on Tyee Drive. Point Roberts man, 63, arrested for 2nd degree assault.

August 5, 4:35 p.m.: Vandalism cold call on Maple Ave.

August 6, 8:46 p.m.: Parking problem on Boundary Bay Road.

August 9, 2:31 p.m.: Traffic stop on Tyee Drive. Richmond, B.C., man, 47, arrested, cited for driving with license suspended 3rd degree.

August 11, 10:22 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances on Marine Drive.

August 11, 2:39 p.m.: Vandalism cold call on Benson Road.

August 13, 6:14 p.m.: Domestic physical on Roosevelt Way. North Vancouver, B.C., man, 34, arrested for assault fourth and unlawful imprisonment.

August 14, 8:20 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances on Roosevelt Way.

August 16, 6:36 p.m.: Alarm audible on Tyee Drive.

August 17, 12:20 p.m.: Fireworks cold call.

August 17, 6:47 p.m.: Traffic hazard on McKenzie Way.

August 21, 3:12 a.m.: Party on South Beach Road.