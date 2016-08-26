Taxpayers endorse library levy

The board of directors of the Point Roberts Taxpayers Association has approved a motion in support of the excess levy before voters this November that would make up the budget shortfall to transform the Julius fire station into a new library.

The motion states that the association “supports the plans for a new library through renovation of the Point Roberts Park and Recreation District’s old Julius Fire Hall property (adjacent to the Community Center) and commends the Friends of the Point Roberts Library (FOPRL) for its outstanding achievement in raising over $500,000 in private donations for this purpose.”

The association also “supports and urges voters to vote in favor of the District’s proposed one-time excess levy on the November 8, 2016 election ballot, to raise up to $300,000 in public funding in order to fund the new library project and proceed with construction as soon as possible.”

Action was taken in response from a request from the FOPRL, which noted that “the Point Roberts Library has remained basically unchanged since the 1940s.” The new library will have over 2,500 square feet (a significant increase from the current 900 square feet); more computer stations; areas for adults, teenagers and children to sit, read and use library materials; and a meeting room available to the community.

The levy places a one-time property tax increase of up to $0.51 for each $1,000 of assessed value: a house assessed at $200,000 will have a one-time assessment of up to $102.