U.S. border cracking down on past pot use

By Pat Grubb

Smoked pot? Not an American? You’d better think twice before you unburden your guilty conscience while talking to a U.S. border official.

Ted Gilliat likes to come down to Point Roberts with his 4- and 6-year-old daughters to fly kites at Lighthouse Marine Park. He won’t be doing that anytime soon after undergoing over four hours of examination at the U.S. port of entry on August 21 – a harrowing experience that led to his permanent exclusion from the United States.

His offense? He admitted to border personnel that he smokes marijuana. He’s not the only one recently banned from entering the States. According to Blaine immigration attorney Len Saunders, “I am aware of two exclusion incidents involving marijuana use, past and present, that happened in Point Roberts last week.”

Gilliat, 46, grew up in Tsawwassen and has crossed the border countless times from childhood on. In November 2005, he rode across the border on his bike and was discovered with 11 grams (less than 0.4 oz.) of marijuana in his backpack. He was not prosecuted or fined and was allowed to return home to Canada.

In 2011, he applied to the Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Admissibility Review Office for advance permission to enter the States. That August, he received what is referred to as a September Letter which stated: “Upon examination of the incident you were not arrested nor convicted, nor did you admit to committing acts which constitute the essential elements of a violation of any control substance law or regulation… It is the determination of this office that you are eligible for travel to the United States.”

Gilliat said his most recent troubles began when he came down to the Point two days earlier on August 19 without his September Letter. Questioned extensively about the 2005 incident and after cooling his heels in the office for 90 minutes, he was denied access because he wasn’t carrying the letter. “I’ve only been asked for it twice in the five years I’ve had it and I’ve entered the States plenty of times,” he said.

On Sunday, Gilliat again attempted to enter the Point to attend a family picnic, this time carrying the letter. To no avail, it appears.

According to Gilliat, this time he spent well over four hours being interrogated at times by three officers about the 2005 incident and his use of marijuana. “If I had to use one word to describe the experience, I’d say entrapment. That is exactly the word that comes to mind. They made me say stuff that I shouldn’t have said. They got me so worked up to get me to answer the way they wanted me to answer. They’re not nice about it. It’s an interrogation, it’s like you’re going to jail so you give answers so you won’t go to jail,” Gilliat said.

“[Going to jail] is the inference they make,” said Saunders. “They make it sound like there’s serious negative consequences when in reality all they can do is to deny entry. It’s a twilight zone. Marijuana is legal in Washington state and elsewhere but they’re still asking the question. What people don’t realize is that they’re setting themselves up for a lifetime ban from entering the U.S.”

Gilliat was interrogated under oath inside a closed room and asked a standard series of questions. According to Saunders, the initial questions are innocuous and intended to confirm that the subject is not American or has a claim to U.S. citizenship or American Indian status. The questions become more and more portentous and deal with the subject’s drug use and knowledge of the law.

For example, Gilliat was told, “According to Title 21 Code of Federal Regulations (C.F.R.) Section 1308.11 Schedule 1, marijuana is considered to be a Schedule 1 controlled substance,” and asked if he understood.

The questions end with a declaration by the officer that the subject is an alien “who has been convicted of, or admits having committed” violating controlled substance laws and is thus inadmissible for entry to the U.S. unless they obtain a nonimmigrant waiver of inadmissibility from the Department of Homeland Security.

Saunders said he always recommends to people that they should be truthful about having been arrested or convicted of a crime. “However, you’re under no obligation to answer [questions about drug use] – it’s none of their business,” he said. “Ted’s crossed the border thousands of times. For an officer to spend four-and-a-half hours on a busy Sunday to interrogate a middle-aged Canadian who recreationally smokes a little marijuana is a colossal waste of government resources. Who spends half their shift interrogating someone when there’s a long line of cars waiting to cross the border?”

Current and former CBP officers say this type of questioning is at individuals’ discretion and, according to Saunders, is often driven by a desire for promotion. “I’ve been told that there’s guidance coming from senior officers to pursue these cases,” said Saunders.

Gilliat has begun the process of applying for a waiver of inadmissibility which he described as “a huge inconvenience.” Not only that, said Saunders, it’s also expensive and will be getting even more expensive. “Currently, it costs $585 just to file for an I-192, not considering attorney fees, and will be going up to $930 later this year.” Initially, an I-192 is valid for a year but eventually is good for a multi-year period. Saunders has been notifying clients who need to renew their waivers to do so before the cost goes up.

The attorney also had sobering words for people who have NEXUS membership but get excluded after admitting to prior drug use. He said it’s more than likely that they’ll be able to get a waiver and be able to enter the U.S. but they will never get their NEXUS status back. “That’s a lifetime ban,” he said.

“What’s interesting about Gilliat’s case is that he actually had a September Letter saying he was admissible but they went beyond that,” Saunders said. Sounding disgusted, he added, “I know Ted. He’s a good person. For the government to put him through all this is a huge waste of time and money.”

In the meantime, Gilliat will have to find another place to fly a kite with his young daughters.