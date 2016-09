Bev Mantovani and her students from the Los Gitanos School of Spanish Dance in Tsawwassen were part of an eclectic lineup of performances at the Point Roberts Arts and Music Festival at the Point Roberts Marina September 3 and 4.

p1090094 p1090166 p1090083 p1090049 p1090066 p1090145 p1090111 p1030677 p1030669 p1030668 p1030629 p1030611 p1030490 p1030627 judges talent-search p1030652 p1030637 p1030622 p1030613 p1030491 talent-winner p1030624 p1030623 p1030663 p1030634