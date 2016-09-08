Burn ban to lift Friday, September 9

Due to the increase in fuel moisture levels and recent rain, the Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s Office will lift the burn ban for outdoor burning at noon on Friday, September 9.

All outdoor burning requires a permit in Point Roberts. Land clearing and recreational permits are available at the fire hall and residential permits are available at Nielson’s Building Center.

Point Roberts fire chief Christopher Carleton reminds residents to use extreme caution when burning. “Vegetation is still recovering from the long stretch of dry weather and is susceptible to fire spread,” he said in an email.

Violations of these burn restrictions can result in a minimum $250 fine. In addition, the starters of illegal fires that escape or need to be extinguished by the fire department may be held financially responsible for fire suppression costs and criminally charged for reckless burning.