Solid waste division asks for community input

The Whatcom County Solid Waste Division is launching an online survey as the next step in a review of the Point’s solid waste system.

“We want as solid waste system up there that works well and people can be proud of,” said Jeff Hegedus, environmental health supervisor with the county health department. That means a system that is affordable, convenient and comprehensive, with a good recycling rate, vendor stability and effective at stopping illegal dumping, Hegedus said.

The survey was developed in collaboration with the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee and results will be presented to the committee followed by an analysis of the system as it exists and strategies to improve it. “We want to know if we have a problem before we try and solve it,” Hegedus said.

The survey can be completed online at goo.gl/forms/uUsVFdVCs81BmnMg2 and will be open for responses until October 16.