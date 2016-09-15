Shell center creates community space

By Meg Olson

When the Point Roberts Shell Center removed one of its large coolers, employee Chuck Laird and his wife Tia came up with a design for a beach-themed seating area that customers are taking to with enthusiasm.

“There have already been some local community groups getting together in there,” said Laird, two weeks into the addition of the new area.

Manager Melissa Robertson said many regular customers who used to grab breakfast and go are staying and making friends. “Now they’re coming in, sitting down and getting to know each other,” she said.

In addition to being a popular local coffee stop, the Shell Center is also expanding their food offerings, which was bringing in more people to use the new space. “Breakfast is a big part of the day,” Robertson said. In addition to a selection of in-house baked goods, they offer croissant breakfast sandwiches, made-to-order breakfast burritos and hash browns. At lunch they have added casserole specials and are currently featuring a pulled pork burrito.