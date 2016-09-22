Get rid of your toxic products

The Whatcom County Disposal of Toxics program will hold a household hazardous waste collection day at the local transfer station this weekend, giving community members an opportunity to get rid of potentially dangerous substances in a safe way.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the transfer station at 2005 Johnson Road. Jeff Hegedus, environmental health supervisor for Whatcom County, said the event is later than usual this year due to a delay in processing paperwork for the products to be taken through Canada.

Toxic products such as pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, automotive products like oil and antifreeze, household cleaners and other things marked “danger” or “poison” should never be poured down a drain or on the ground. These products can make their way into fresh and marine waters, poisoning people and wildlife. Poisonous and flammable items should also not go into the regular trash as they could harm workers.

While disposal of toxics facilities exist in the county to collect these products and dispose of them properly, because they can’t go through Canada without special permits, the collection events on the Point are the only way to safely dispose of them here.

The September event will accept up to 55 gallons of residential hazardous waste per household, including oil-based paints, garden chemicals, solvents, oil and antifreeze, cleaning products, aerosols, acids and bases, fluorescent lights and tubes, rechargeable batteries and more. Items not accepted include waste from businesses, latex paint, biomedical waste, alkaline batteries, explosives and ammunition, radioactive material, empty containers and waste in drums. Please call the disposal of toxics program with any questions at 360/380-4640.