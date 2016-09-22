Travelers warned against bringing firearms across the border

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) has issued a warning to make clear to U.S. travelers crossing the border that firearms must be declared upon arrival.

Undeclared firearms could result in seizure, prosecution and ultimately deportation from Canada.

According to CBSA, the number of firearms seized at the border in the Pacific Region increased by 116 percent from January 1 to July 31 in 2016 compared to the same period last year.

“Attempting to smuggle firearms across the border can result in immediate forfeiture, hefty fines, and even significant jail time,” said Kim Scoville, regional director general in the Prairie Region for CBSA in a news release, adding, “The CBSA strives to make visitors’ border-crossing experience as smooth as possible, and you can help by remembering to leave your handguns at home.”

Those in possession of a gun should declare it at the primary inspection line booth upon arrival. Documentation of ownership is required.

Any questions about Canadian border requirements regarding firearms should be directed to 800/731-4000.