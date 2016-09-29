Elizabeth “Betty” Henderson

November 5, 1941 – August 24, 2016

Pre-deceased by her parents William (Bill) and Kathleen (Kay) Henderson. Left to mourn are friends and relatives Bill Henderson, Jim (Colleen) Henderson, Dave (Mary) Henderson, Kathy (Dennis) Morgan, Richard Quiring, Donna Nelles, Hanna Barton (Jeff), Monica (Sean) Tilstra, Craig Barton (Ashley) and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and many good friends.

For many years Betty worked for her father at Richmond Transport, then at Commercial Truck eventually moving to work for Teamsters in the office. In her retirement years, she still continued to work in the trucking field from her home-based business.

Betty loved to spend time at her cottage down at Boundary Bay with her friends and pets. In her spare time, she also loved to knit and quilt and took great pride in the beautiful quilts she made. For many years she was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a past Worthy Grand Matron.

There will be a celebration of life on Friday, September 30, 2016 at All Saints Ladner Anglican Church, 4755 Arthur Drive, Delta, B.C. at 1:30 p.m. Reception tea to follow.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.