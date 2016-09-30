Library Quick Picks October 2016

By Kris Lomedico
Bestsellers:
Faithful – Alice Hoffman
I’ll Take You There – Wally Lamb
Turbo Twenty-Three – J. Evanovich
Night School – Lee Child
Movies:
Genius – Nicole Kidman, Colin Firth
Central Intelligence – Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart
Churchill’s Secrets – Romola Garai, Michael Gambon
The Park Bench – Walter Perez, Nicole Hayden
Music:
Something Worth Saving – Gavin Degraw
Thin Line – Billy Ray Cyrus
Chapter and Verse – Bruce Springsteen
Memphis Rock and Soul – Melissa Etheridge
Teens:
North Fork – Wayne M. Johnston
Messenger – Carol Lynch Williams
Look Past – Eric Devine
Kids:
Moo – Sharon Creech
The Best Man – Richard Peck
This Is Me – Jamie Lee Curtis
Hours: 1–7 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday
