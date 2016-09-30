Sales at Seabright off to strong start

By Meg Olson

With 12 out of 58 lots sold, the Cottages at Seabright Farm development is getting off to a running start.

“Since Seabright obtained final plat approval a few weeks ago, our sales team has sold over $3,300,000 worth of lots,” said developer Wayne Knowles. The project received final plat approval from Whatcom County on August 8, creating legal lots the project could officially begin selling. “The interest in Seabright is overwhelming and acknowledgement that Point Roberts is a wonderful place to live or purchase a second home.”

Knowles said several building permit applications were now in progress and construction on the new homes should begin within six weeks.

Knowles, also the vice president of development for the Point Roberts Marina, said they were ready to move forward with developing the marina consistent with the project’s master plan, adding another residential component. A pre-application meeting with county planning has been scheduled for October 13, after which Knowles said he “will be meeting with the community to share our development plans and obtain feedback.”

Knowles has also been working with prospective buyers for the Point Roberts Golf Course and the 25-acre property across the street known as the Reno Ranch. On September 14 Knowles and representatives from the prospective buyers met with water district manager Dan Bourks to discuss reviving the stalled residential development at the golf course.

Knowles said the properties are currently under contract to purchase but he cannot identify the buyer until the sale is complete. “However, I can tell you that they have no ownership interest in the Marina or Seabright,” he added.

In other local development news, Steve O’Neill said the Blackfish Resort had received a six-month extension to meet the county’s request for additional information on their building permit application.