Senior’s Point October 2016

Open 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Wednesdays and Fridays

9 a.m.: Pool, coffee and snacks.

Noon: Hot lunch

1 p.m.: Wednesdays, Bridge

Fridays, cards and games

Wednesday, October 5: Shrimp salad, oatmeal bread and fruit.

Friday, October 7: German sausage, red sauerkraut, German potatoes, garden salad and Black Forest cake.

Wednesday, October 12: Pork chops, roasted potatoes, steamed vegetables, garden salad and applesauce.

Friday, October 14: Beef Stroganoff with pasta, peas, salad and peaches.

Wednesday, October 19: Teriyaki chicken jasmine rice, Asian-style vegetables, salad and mandarin oranges.

Friday, October 21: Turkey and cranberry, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasonal vegetables, garden salad and fruit.

Wednesday, October 26: BBQ pulled pork, brown rice, coleslaw, garden salad and raspberry sherbet.

Friday, October 28: Florentine fish, potatoes au gratin, broccoli, salad and sliced apples.