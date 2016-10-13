Powerful storms to hit western Washington

By Pat Grubb

Batten down the hatches and hunker down is the message that weather forecasters are giving to PNW residents as two major storms head our way. The first will hit today, Thursday, October 13, with the second arriving early Saturday morning. Depending on the trajectory, Saturday’s storm has the possibility of becoming “a true monster storm, potentially as strong as the most powerful storm in NW history (the Columbus Day Storm of 1962),” according to famed UW meteorologist Cliff Mass.

Mass is forecasting very high winds and heavy precipitation with 5-10 inches over the Olympics and Cascade Mountains by 5 a.m. Friday morning. On Saturday, it gets worse. Sustained winds of up to 65 mph will just fall short of a Category 1 hurricane along with huge amounts of rain. Wave heights on the Pacific Coast are forecast to be up to 45 feet.

Same as the Columbus Day Storm, this storm has its genesis in a western Pacific typhoon; in this case, Typhoon Songda. Mass gives a one in three chance that the storm will broadside western Washington with a 66-percent chance of sliding north to Vancouver Island. Puget Sound could expect wind gusts up to 50 mph even if the storm heads up coast.

According to the National Weather Service, “The exact track of the low will make a huge difference in how badly this storm impacts western Washington. There is a 1 in 3 chance of the low center directly crossing some part of the central or north coast of western Washington. This would be a worst case scenario leading to a historical windstorm for nearly all of western Washington that would be long remembered.”

Puget Sound Energy has advised customers to prepare emergency supplies, such as extra batteries, flashlights, food and a battery-powered radio; to charge phones and mobile devices now; and download its mobile outage app. PSE also reminded people not to touch downed power lines.

Residents should also expect downed trees and landslide activity in coastal areas.

If the power goes out for more than four hours or there is flooding danger the Point Roberts Emergency Preparedness Committee (PREP) will open the community center to provide shelter to those who need it.

“Our members will staff it as long as it needs to be open,” said PREP president Virginia Lester. They will not have food or water available, but the center will be warm and lit. “If it’s going to be lengthy we will help people to be comfortable.”

Fire chief Christopher Carleton said the fire station on Benson Road would also be open if conditions were such that community members needed shelter.