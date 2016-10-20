Alberto Martinez



It is with great sadness that we announce the recent, sudden passing of our beloved father, Luis Alberto Martinez. More affectionately known in our community as, Alberto! Alberto was born in San Jose, Costa Rica in 1941, to parents Maria Isabel Quiros Campos and Luis Martinez Perez.

Shortly after immigrating to the United States, Luis proudly served in the United States Army and fought in the Vietnam War. Alberto was a skilled machinist, spending his summers in Alaska and the rest of the year he was an amazing plumber and all around general contractor, with an eye for perfection!

Alberto was known for his ability to make you laugh, for out-fishing anyone and his love for Lighthouse Park, where he spent most of his days.

Alberto is survived by his children, Cyndie Martinez (Gus) and Lee Martinez (Tabitha), his grandchildren, Lindsay, Patrick, Jeevan, Lee Jr., and his ex-wife Rosa Martinez. Also, his sisters Adela, Xinia (Robert), Ligia and Dyala and brothers, Alexander and Antonio. Alberto (uncle papa) loved very much and is also survived by Jane (Keith), Jessica, Christina, Brett and especially his beach buddy, Marissa, as well as his many other nieces and nephews.

Our daddy loved and cared for all his friends and family very much and always appreciated everyone who cared for him. He never really retired and took great pleasure in volunteering his amazing skills to help anyone who needed it. His passing has left a huge hole in an entire community, he will be greatly missed. Keep casting daddy, that big one is still out there waiting for you! We love you to pieces, heaven watch out here he comes!

Thank you everyone for your kindness and support during this difficult time. Family and friends held a private celebration in his honor. There will be a celebration of life on November 5, 2016 at The Point Roberts Community Center from 2-6 p.m. Please join us in celebrating the life of this wonderful man. Donations can be made to the Lighthouse Marine Park Bench Society, in place of sending cards or flowers. Please share your thoughts and memories online at sigsfunderalservices.com.