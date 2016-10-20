Chamber hosts Point Roberts flag contest

At its annual general meeting and social next week the Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce will be launching a contest to create a flag for the Point.

Chamber directors are developing guidelines for the contest and for the flag, loosely based on the contest put together by Downtown Bellingham Partnership that has led to a design by graphic designer Brad Lockhart that has become the city’s unofficial flag.

The chamber will present those guidelines at its annual general meeting and social Tuesday, October 25 at Saltwater Cafe at 1345 Gulf Road. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. Appetizers and coffee will be served and there will be a no-host bar. All interested businesses and individuals are welcome.

For more information visit pointrobertschamberofcommerce.com.