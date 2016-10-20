Point Roberts clinic offers flu vaccine clinics

The local clinic is holding a series of flu clinics where flu vaccines are available with no appointments.

“We at the Unity Care NW Point Roberts Clinic want to encourage our community to come in and get vaccinated,” said nurse practitioner Natalié Davidson. “We have already begun treating very aggressive respiratory viruses this season here in our community, and the Centers for Disease Control has reported two deaths from the flu in Washington state for 2016.” She added that with a large population of older residents there was a higher risk for complications from the flu.

“When you protect yourself and your family, you are also increasing the protection of your neighbors,” Davidson said, “And getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu.”

Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations. Cost for patients without insurance is $25 (sliding fee applied if qualified).

Clinic dates are Mondays from 5 to 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 3 to 5 p.m., from October 20 until October 31.

“If you are unable to make these dates and/or times, please call and schedule an appointment,” Davidson said. The clinic is located at 2030 Benson Road and can be reached at 360/945-2580.