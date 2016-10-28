Library vote requires 60 percent super-majority

By Meg Olson

This November, Point Roberts voters will be asked to approve up to $300,000 in bridge funding to build a new library for the community.

The proposed library facilities renovation levy on the November 8 ballot is a one-time property tax levy that would collect up to approximately 51 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, or $102 for a $200,000 home.

The renovation of the Julius fire station adjacent to the community center into a new library is ready to be put out to bid. The Friends of the Point Roberts Library have already raised $540,000 for the project and taxpayers are being asked to pay for the remainder of the estimated $840,000 project cost.

The new 2,500-square-foot library would replace the existing 900-square-foot library in the community center. The additional space would allow more room for more books, magazines, CDs, gathering spaces and other library resources.

If voters approve the levy, the parks district will put the project out to bid and move towards construction. Only the amount of additional revenue that would be needed to complete the project, up to $300,000, will be collected from Point Roberts taxpayers.