Nielson’s Point Roberts Electric to close

By Meg Olson

After more than two decades selling appliances, hot tubs and electrical supplies in Point Roberts, Gordy and Kathy Nielson are closing their store, Nielson’s Point Roberts Electric on McKenzie Way. Don’t worry – Gordy will continue his work as an electrical contractor.

“We’ll still be doing service calls and appliance repair,” Kathy said. “He’s not ready to retire yet.”

The store is closing on November 1 but remaining in-stock appliances will still be for sale.

Interested purchasers or anyone in need of an electrician and appliance repair services can call the Nielsons at 945-5255.