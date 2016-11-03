Brewster’s Fine Foods to close

Brewster’s Fine Foods closing down

After 21 years of serving fine food and drinks to the people of Point Roberts and beyond, Brewster’s is closing its doors at the end of the month. In a poignant letter of goodbye, current owners Sandra and Richard Procter announced their decision November 2.

“It is with a heavy heart that after 2 ½ years of great wine, delicious food, wonderful people, fun times, hard times, ups & downs (and a few hokey-pokeys thrown in the mix), we have decided that it’s time to move on to the next life adventure. This has been a very difficult and emotional decision and we are sad to say goodbye,” the couple wrote. The restaurant will close on Sunday, November 27.

After moving to the Point in 2011, Sandra had joined the team at Brewster’s, eventually taking over many management duties. The two took over Brewster’s in October 2014 from founder Joan (Roberts) Dickerson following careers in hotel management and the casino and cruise industries.

Dickerson started the restaurant in 1995 after purchasing the historic building at 1379 Gulf Road. It was built in 1908 for the George and Barker Cannery. The building is currently for sale by Dickerson with an asking price of $529,000.

The letter from the Procters follows:

To Our Brewster’s Family:

It is with a heavy heart that after 2 ½ years of great wine, delicious food, wonderful people, fun times, hard times, ups & downs (and a few hokey-pokeys thrown in the mix), we have decided that it’s time to move on to the next life adventure. This has been a very difficult and emotional decision and we are sad to say goodbye.

Brewster’s Fine Foods last day of business will be November 27, 2016.

Our intention was to provide us all with a place to feel at home; Brewster’s did that. It was the site of many happy times. Brewster’s was the friend you knew would be there when you needed them. Brewster’s was kick-your-shoes-off comfortable, providing a welcoming, smiling face. Brewster’s was home.

The spirit of Brewster’s is something we can all keep alive by maintaining connections with the people we met and grew to love.

Please come and see us over the coming month to enjoy your favorite Brewster’s meal, share stories, say goodbye, and allow us to thank you in person.

With deep sincerity and gratefulness,

Richard, Sandra & Jack Procter