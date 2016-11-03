Election office extends hours

With the general election in sight, Whatcom County auditors are encouraging the public to be prepared and have offered to extend office hours to assist in the final days of the election.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, the office will be open to assist voters who’ve yet to receive a ballot, those in need of a replacement ballot or those who require another copy of the voter’s pamphlet.

This election, postage is upped to 68 cents in Whatcom, Snohomish and Douglas counties due to the size and weight of ballots. However, Whatcom County Auditor Debbie Adelstein confirmed last week that ballots will still make it to the elections office, even if they’re not properly stamped.

Costs can be avoided by using a ballot drop-box, located in 15 locations throughout the county, including the Blaine Library, located at 610 3rd Street, and North Whatcom Fire and Rescue, located at 4581 Birch Bay-Lynden Road. A drop box will also be located at the community center in Point Roberts on Election Day only from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Drop boxes will be open at all hours, seven days per week, until 8 p.m. on Election Day, this coming Tuesday, November 8, the same time in which mail-in ballots must be post marked.

For those who’ve yet to receive a ballot in the mail and are unable to attend the extended hours on Saturday, call the Whatcom County election office at 360/778-5102.

Remember: there will be an election ballot box located at the Gulf Road community center on election day from 8 a.m. until the polls close at 8 p.m.