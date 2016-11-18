Church News December 2016

Many years ago, we had a particularly busy holiday season: work, church, school events and the usual family preparations which always included seemingly endless shopping trips.

At one point, I threw my hands up and declared, “That’s it! We’re going back to the original Christmas!” No one saw it coming – no shopping, no cookies, no shopping, no workplace parties.

That brief outburst may have been a bit extreme, but at the moment the overwhelming sense was that Christmas had grown out of control, and Advent was now “shopping season.” I’d been so busy I had lost the “inner” preparation for the birth of Christ.

The original Christmas was a surprise only to those who were not “in on” the true preparations: angels announcing the birth of John the Baptist and Jesus. Joseph, trying to decide how to graciously deal with this mysteriously pregnant fiancée.

The Magi from the east traveling possibly for years to find a new King. Advent is the time to prepare hearts as well as homes, to receive the embodiment of peace, joy and love. What will this look like for you?

Trinity Church invites you to special events and services for the season. This year, we are hosting two Wednesday evening Soup Suppers followed by a service of song and meditation. We will gather at 6:30 p.m. in the social hall on Wednesdays, December 7 and 21 for soup and bread, then move to the sanctuary for a service of chant, song and contemplation. Feel free to bring some soup or bread and share in this heartwarming and peaceful tradition.

In addition to our Advent evening gatherings and other monthly events, please join us for some special seasonal celebrations:

Sunday, November 27, 3 p.m.: The Gospel Boys! Eighteen members of the Welsh Men’s Choir perform as the Gospel Boys, and we could not have a concert series without them. Performing old time gospel favorites and a few classic barbershop quartet numbers, they always get the crowd on their feet! This is not to be missed!

Sunday, December 4, 6:30–8:30 p.m.: Youth Philosopher’s Cafe festive gathering, with home-baked goodies, warm beverages, lively conversation and ambient music. For youth ages 15-20.

Saturday, December 10, 7 p.m.: Elizabeth McBurney and Tony Chotem, Classical Guitar and Flute. This professional duo is performing in Point Roberts for the first time, and we are thrilled! Elizabeth played with the Vancouver Opera Orchestra for years – to have her talent in our church is a true Christmas gift!

Thursday, December 15, 7:30 p.m.: Trinity Community Choir Concert. This is a seasonal favorite, with familiar and new music and, as always, carols for singing along. Guest instrumental artists include Lucy Williams and Judy Barry.

Sunday, December 18, 1:30–4 p.m.: Healing Touch with Gina Gaudet. Take a break from the holiday rush and experience true, deep relaxation and peace. There is always a sign-up sheet at the church on the day of, or you can contact Gina directly at touchtoheal828@gmail.com, to make an appointment.

Saturday, December 24, 9 p.m.: Christmas Eve candlelight service of stories and carols.

Sunday, December 25, 11 a.m.: Christmas Day Sunday service.