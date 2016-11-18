Craft fair a great event for the holidays

By Meg Olson

The Christmas Gift Faire is growing this year, adding an evening reception to raise funds for Point Roberts Circle of Care.

While the main event will run Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a sneak peak benefit will be held Friday, December 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.

“You get first pick of all the wonderful things vendors have to offer and you are supporting a great cause,” said organizer Jessica McVey. Affiliated with the Whatcom Council on Aging, Circle of Care is a nonprofit group with a mission to organize volunteers and professionals to provide home care services that will allow local seniors and families in need to stay in their homes.

For a $10 donation, those attending the Friday evening benefit will also enjoy a glass of wine, a selection of gourmet cheeses, door prizes and music by Shaune Ann Feuz.

The fair itself brings together local artisans and crafters selling everything from soap to scarves, personal care products, fiber arts, photography, jewelry, holiday décor and maybe even personalized mugs. Vendor spots are still available and interested parties can contact McVey at jessica@pointbob.net.

Always a highlight of the annual fair, the raffle promises to be filled with prizes from local businesses and residents. Donors can drop their contributions off at Auntie Pam’s Country Store.

Santa Claus will be putting in an appearance both days of the fair, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. He will also attend the Friday night benefit.

Circle of Care will be selling lunch for the days of the fair, offering healthy home-cooked meals and vegetarian and gluten-free options. The group is also selling holiday door swags at the fair and by special order.

To order or to volunteer to help with preparing the food for the craft fair, call 945-5222.