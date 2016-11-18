Food bank needs our assistance

With the holidays approaching, local businesses are pitching in to give the food bank more resources to make sure every family on the Point has a happy holiday.

On Saturday, November 19, Kiniski’s Reef Tavern will be hosting a pizza-fueled benefit with 100 percent of the pizza sales going to the food bank. The party starts at 6 p.m. and will carry on into the evening with DJ Jay and dancing.

Auntie Pam’s Country Store will have its second annual holiday cookie contest on December 17, starting at 7 p.m. Bakers are asked to bring in two dozen cookies and the winner will be chosen by popular acclaim following a blind tasting. “Bake your very best cookie,” said owner Pamala Sheppard. Everyone attending can be a judge for a suggested donation to the food bank of $5-10. “Last year we had 36 entries,” Sheppard said.

Donations to the food bank can also be made at both local banks.