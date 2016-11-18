New sign for Point Roberts

The Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce held its annual general meeting at Saltwater Cafe on

September 27 and unveiled the new sign that will be installed on Tyee Drive. The chamber is sponsoring a Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, December 3 at 7 p.m. on the corner of Tyee Drive and Gulf Road. On Saturday, December 10, The Muppet Christmas Carol movie will be shown at the Point Roberts Community Center at 7 p.m.

Directors, from left: Tamra Hansen, Heather McPhee, Dee Gough, Louise Mugar.