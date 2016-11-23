Positions open on the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee

In the new year three positions on the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee (PRCAC) will complete their terms, opening up the possibility for new blood.

On January 31, 2017 at-large member Keith Glading’s position will be ending. While Glading is free to reapply for the position other members of the community are welcome to apply as well. Applications for the position are due January 12, 2017. County executive Jack Louws will review the applications and select a candidate for the position.

Information about how to apply for the position is available at http://www.whatcomcounty.us/210/Boards-Commission

Ron Clark, representative from the taxpayers’ association and Steve Wolff, representing the chamber of commerce, also have terms ending January 31, 2017 and are eligible to serve another term. PRCAC chair Joel Lantz said both associations had been notified that they will need to confirm their continued representation or appoint someone else for the term running from February 1, 2017 to January 31, 2019.

PRCAC was created by then county executive Pete Kremen “to provide advice and recommendations to the County Executive and the County Council regarding needs and issues specific to the Point Roberts community.” The committee has also taken on the role of character plan advisory committee, reviewing commercial development and signs for compliance with the character plan.

The committee is currently focused on reviewing a new draft character plan and getting public input on proposed changes. “We have to get our final version of the proposed draft character plan to the county no later than mid-January to make sure it’s on the docket for next year,” Lantz said. They hope to have a final public presentation before then to allow all stakeholders to give their input.

The next PRCAC meeting will be Tuesday, December 13, at 7 p.m. at the Gulf Road community center. Every meeting includes a 30-minute open session to take public comment.