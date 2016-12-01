Fire district cleans up roads

The Point Roberts Fire District #5 has signed up with Whatcom County to keep two local arterial roads clean.

Chief Christopher Carleton said the district had adopted Tyee Drive and Benson Road through the county’s Adopt-a-Road program.

At their most recent cleanup on November 27 fire department members on the B-shift collected 180 pounds of trash along both sides of Tyee Drive from the border to APA Road, approximately 5 miles of road.

On October 5 department members joined with students, staff and families from the Point Roberts Primary School, collecting 40 pounds of trash on a half-mile section of Benson Road from the fire station to Mill Road.

“We are proud to be part of the community, helping keep it safe and beautiful,” Carleton said. “I plan on conducting cleanup of Tyee and Benson once a quarter. Maybe we could get more of the community involved this next summer and come together to do even more.”