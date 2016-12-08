DOL system update spurs temporary closure

By Stefanie Donahue

Plan ahead this weekend – the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) will temporarily halt vehicle, boat title and registration transactions to replace a 30-year-old text-based system used to register and license vehicles and vessels.

Washington state vehicle licensing offices will close a bit early on Friday, December 9 and will remain closed on Saturday. Online tab renewals will be out of service from December 6 until the new system is installed on December 12. Other services, including online filing, change of address and other types of transactions will be offline beginning in the evening of December 9 until December 12.

Members of the public are encouraged to avoid delays by taking care of tab renewals at a licensing office prior to December 9.

“You may experience longer wait times than usual as our staff gets used to the new system and we’ll appreciate your patience,” said Whatcom County Auditor Debbie Adelstein. “The improvements being made to the system will be worth it.”

The DOL plans to roll out another series of updates in June 2018, primarily focused on improving driver licensing systems.