Taking care of business at the Point Roberts chamber

As befits a group of businesspeople, the Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce board of directors did a little “taking care of business” at their November 29 board meeting. First, they changed their monthly meeting to the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Gulf Road community center. The next meeting will be held on January 3.

The group also voted on the positions of directors. The following officers were elected (with business name following):

Dee Gough – president – Queen of Clean

Tamra Hansen – vice president – Saltwater Cafe

Heather McPhee – secretary – Triple M Realty

Patti Monaghan-Hacker – treasurer – Pedal Pushers

Louise Mugar – at large – All Point Bulletin

The chamber recently sponsored the community Christmas tree lightly at the corner of Tyee Drive and Gulf Road, next to the post office. This coming Saturday, December 10, the chamber is sponsoring a Christmas Movie Night at the community center starting at 7 p.m., featuring A Muppet Christmas Carol. Popcorn and hot chocolate will be served. Local businesses and the Point Roberts fire department have contributed to these events.