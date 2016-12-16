PRCAC gets new interim councilmember

Heather McPhee replaced Steve Wolff as the representative from the Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce on the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee (PRCAC) at its December 13 meeting. She will also represent the chamber at the January PRCAC meeting while the chamber board of directors determines who will take the spot for the next term, which begins in February 2017. The chamber board decided to make the switch as Wolff neared the end of his term because, reviewing his representation of their organization, they found “he was representing his views more than the chamber’s,” McPhee said.

Posted by wpapb