2016 Year in Review: Point Roberts Garden Club

By Rhiannon Allen

The Point Roberts Garden Club usually has its monthly meetings at the community center but 2016 was such a mild year weather-wise we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to have most of our meetings at people’s lovely gardens. This is always a nice chance to browse through gardens at different times of year, share gardening tips and socialize. We still had quite a few fascinating presentations at the community center covering diverse subjects such as a composting workshop, invasive species and weeds and getting healthy starts from softwood cuttings.

2016 was also an even-numbered year, so that meant it was a garden tour year. The biennial Point Roberts Garden Tour of 2016 had more than 600 visitors and participants enjoying tea and baked goods at the community center and touring nine diverse and beautiful gardens all over the Point.

The garden tour is the primary fundraising activity to support our beautification and streetscape project on Tyee Drive. The Point Roberts Garden Club maintains and improves 40 flower beds full of thousands of daffodils and wildflowers in the spring among liquid amber trees along with large feature berms with perennials and grasses. This year we added a fourth feature berm with a teak bench in memory of Jody Hackleman and dedicated to all who endeavor to make the world a little more beautiful.

All are welcome to rest a bit there and watch the world go by on Tyee Drive.

The Point Roberts Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month February through November at the community center on Gulf Road.

All are welcome. You can contact us at pointrobertsgardenclub.org.