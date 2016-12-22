Church News: January 2017

By Gina Gaudet

“Every season has a reason. Summer cannot do the works of winter, nor winter the works of summer. Each season is unique yet so important, so cherish the seasons in your life.” – Gugu Mona (South African poet)

“Every season has a reason…” Fruit farmers know this – some trees need the cold to “harden off” and prepare for the work of spring and summer. Works of summer in a resort community like Point Roberts are well known. But winter is stillness; fewer people, a slower pace. We chop wood, stoke fires, check on our neighbors or their pets and livestock. Perhaps we stop in for tea more often, invite friends over for hot food and wine.

Connectivity is easy in the summer. Perhaps the works of winter is the intentional connection that short, cold days and long, dark nights draw us to. It is our time to drop leaves, “harden off” if you will, rest and prepare for summer. British poet Edith Sitwell describes winter as “a time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is a time for home.” May your winter be so.

Besides cold and snow, December brought soup suppers, special services and the annual community choir concert featuring gorgeous choral voices. Nancy Herzberg added her gift of Qigong to the “Pie Jesu” from Faure’s “Requiem.” There were sing-along carols and of course, “Silent Night” included a verse in Icelandic, a tradition at Trinity. Choir accompanists were pianist Scot Ranney, percussionist Julian Neufeld and wind instrumentalists Patricia Hull and Dick and Lucy Williams.

Speaking of concerts, Lucy notes:

The Trinity Concert Series presented nine concerts in 2016. We have been very blessed to have over 250 Canadian musicians willing to donate time and talent to support the children’s music camp at Trinity. Audience members from Point Roberts and Canada have continued their unfailing support of this music series and children’s camp, and we are eternally grateful. The series continues in 2017, thanks to everyone involved, giving time, money and other support.

January is quieter, after the busyness of the season. Here’s what is happening:

Saturday, January 7, 6:30 p.m.: Youth Philosopher’s Cafe, serving up homemade goodies, hot beverages, lively conversation and ambient live music. For youth ages 15-20. No “philosophy” experience required!

Sunday, January 15, 1–4 p.m.: Healing Touch with Pastor Gina. Drop in and sign up for a time slot, or contact Gina at touchtoheal828@gmail.com for a time.

Saturday, January 21, 7 p.m.: The Power of Song: “Leonard Cohen: A Religious Journey.” Cohen’s untimely death prompts a retrospective look at songs from our event in March of 2016. This special evening features a round table listening and discussion format to facilitate a deeper understanding of the inspiration for his music. As always, this event will include delectable food and beverage refreshment.

NOTE: The Power of the Bible is on hiatus while Jim Linde recovers from surgery.