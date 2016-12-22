Reno Ranch sold to real estate investors

By Meg Olson

The property across from the golf course commonly known as Reno Ranch has sold for $3 million, likely to become a residential development.

The sale of the 25.64-acre parcel on Marine Drive, officially listed as 1350 Lundrigan Boulevard, to 1350 Lundrigan Boulevard LP, closed on November 28.

According to local developer Wayne Knowles, the buyers are a group of private investors from Vancouver with no relationship to the current golf course owners or prospective buyers. “They are currently doing wetland, phase one environmental and archaeological studies and will determine the type of development after the results of the studies,” he said.

The parcel is the largest remaining piece of undeveloped waterfront property on the Point, zoned resort commercial with 1,950 lineal feet of waterfront.