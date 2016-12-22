Senior’s Point January 2017

Open 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

9 a.m.: Pool, coffee and snacks.

Noon: Hot lunch

1 p.m.: Wednesdays, Bridge

Fridays, cards and games

Wednesday, January 4: Cheese ravioli in tomato cream sauce, Italian vegetables, Caesar salad and fresh apples.

Friday, January 6: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, Capri vegetables, garden salad and applesauce.

Wednesday, January 11: Pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and onions, wheat roll and fruit.

Friday, January 13: Pub-style fish, potato wedges, Caribbean vegetables, garden salad and grapes.

Wednesday, January 18: Barbecue chicken, baked potato, green beans, garden salad and pineapple.

Friday, January 20: Chicken and dumplings, chef’s vegetables, garden salad and fruit.

Wednesday, January 25: Denver omelets, roasted potatoes, spinach salad and fruit with yogurt.

Friday, January 27: Roasted turkey with cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasonal vegetables and apple cake.