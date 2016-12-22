Vacancies on parks commission

By Meg Olson

Point Roberts residents who want to have a voice in how county parks are run are eligible to apply for two coming vacancies on the Whatcom County Parks and Recreation Commission.

According to the county website, “The purpose of the Whatcom County Parks and Recreation Commission is to advise the parks and recreation director on parks, recreation and senior services issues. The commission provides recommendations in the development and review of acquisitions, plans, programs, policies and funding for parks and open space. The commission serves as a liaison between the county and citizens and works to promote parks, recreation and senior services programs.”

In Point Roberts, Whatcom County Parks and Recreation operates four parks: Lily Point Marine Park, Monument Park, Lighthouse Marine Park and Maple Beach. The county parks and recreation commission also funds a portion of the services offered by the Point Roberts Senior Center.