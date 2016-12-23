Snow days extend school year

By Oliver Lazenby

After three snow days in the last month, students at Blaine school district will now be attending class until at least Wednesday, June 21.

The last day of school was previously scheduled for Friday, June 16.

The district hasn’t yet scheduled high school graduation, which is typically the Friday before classes end. If the district doesn’t miss any other days, that will be June 16. Seniors can’t graduate more than five days before the official end of school.

Superintendent Ron Spanjer said the district will likely wait until January to set the graduation date.

“We have a lot of winter yet to go,” Spanjer said. “We’d like to get a little further into it before scheduling

graduation.”