Eagle education in Point Roberts

Local eagle expert Jeff Butts will be sharing his years of experience with eagles and the work his organization, Eagle SkyeNet, is doing on the Point.

On January 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the community center Butts will share his collection of photos and videos taken in his 17 years working with eagles on the Point and beyond. He will also share his knowledge of local eagles and how we can enjoy watching them while protecting them.

Eagle SkyeNet monitors nesting and roosting sites in Point Roberts and through its website, www.eagleskyenet.com, and its Facebook page promotes awareness of the local eagle population.