Fiber Fest seeks artists

Organizers of the upcoming Fiber Fest are looking to local fiber artists to share their knowledge and sell their wares.

The March 4 event at the community center will celebrate the Point’s thriving fiber arts community. The Point Roberts quilters will demonstrate the many stages of quiltmaking and there will be quilts on display and quilters to talk about them. Other demonstrators will be felting and spinning, and anyone is welcome to sign up and share their craft.

Fiber artists wishing to sell their creations can book a table for $10. Interested vendors or demonstrators can call Jessica McVey at 945-0409 or email her at jessica@pointbob.net.