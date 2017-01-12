Local video premiere to be held this Sunday

Local qigong teacher Nancy Herzberg was drawn to the Point by the Sunsweep, a three part transcontinental sculpture that draws a line across the US/Canada border and whose western anchor point is located at Lighthouse Marine Park.

Herzberg is featured in a series of videos created at each of the Sunsweep’s locations and the premiere of the Point Roberts video will be held this Sunday, January 15, at 1 p.m. in the TV room of the marina club. The video was filmed by local resident Don Pinckston and Tsawwassen resident Ronnie Novak.

The first video in the series, IN FLIGHT: Extinction Dance, is “a spiritual qigong/yoga dance film in honor, remembrance and mourning of extinct and endangered species.” Available on YouTube it was filmed at the Sunsweep’s easternmost anchor on Campobello Island, New Brunswick. Herzberg also created a qigong/yoga nature video at Lake of the Woods, Minnesota, where the center keystone of the sculpture is located, which will also be shown at this Sunday’s event.